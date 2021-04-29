Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 15,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

