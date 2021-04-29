Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $382.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ANTM traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.52 and its 200 day moving average is $322.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

