Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

