Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ANSLF opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Ansell has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

