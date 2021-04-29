Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

