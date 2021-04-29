Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

NLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 15,101,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,191,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

