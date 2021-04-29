Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,237.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,237 ($42.29) and last traded at GBX 3,214.50 ($42.00), with a volume of 118821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,174 ($41.47).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,770 ($36.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,979.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,552.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.61 billion and a PE ratio of 26.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 519 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,903.

Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

