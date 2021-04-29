Analyzing Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Xencor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $210,000.00 1,015.83 -$21.43 million ($0.47) -5.72 Xencor $156.70 million 16.31 $26.88 million $0.46 95.91

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Marker Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -68.00% -54.26% Xencor -113.40% -13.56% -12.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marker Therapeutics and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Xencor 2 0 7 0 2.56

Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 222.18%. Xencor has a consensus target price of $47.11, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Xencor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Xencor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Xencor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and various solid tumors; and allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies. It is also developing Tidutamab that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; XmAb564 to treat Autoimmune diseases; XmAb819 for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; and XmAb306/RO7310729, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company provides Monjuvi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Ultomiris to treat adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE, which mediates allergic responses and allergic disease. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, MorphoSys AG, NestlÃ© S.A., Novartis AG, INmune Bio, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc., Atreca, Inc., and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

