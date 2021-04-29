Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dominion Energy (D)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy (NYSE: D):

4/27/2021 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/21/2021 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Dominion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy will benefit from steady investments, and contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help Dominion in the transition toward regulated operations and share buyback. The company is adding clean energy units to the generation portfolio and targets carbon neutrality by 2050. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, Dominion Energy’s decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the last six years will adversely impact its long-term growth prospects. The inherent risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas to Dominion could adversely impact profitability.”

NYSE D traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. 216,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,168. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,943.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Dominion Energy Inc alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.