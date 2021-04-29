Analysts Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $229.30

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $299.09. 1,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,047. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.75 and a 200-day moving average of $258.69. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

