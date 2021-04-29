Analysts Set Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) PT at $12.50

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,254. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

