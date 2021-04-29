Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $52.80

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

