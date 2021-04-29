Analysts Set Expectations for Denny’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

DENN stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

