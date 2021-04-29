Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target at $26.17

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,277. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 24.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 25.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 26.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

