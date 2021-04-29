Analysts Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) PT at $24.25

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 6,608,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,417. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.72 million.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

