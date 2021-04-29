Analysts Set Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Target Price at GBX 681.40

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

LON:BUR opened at GBX 928.50 ($12.13) on Monday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 406.30 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 934.50 ($12.21). The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 688.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

