Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price at $26.00

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $25.79. 31,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

