Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Target Price at GBX 8,791.33

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,791.33 ($114.86).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 111 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,396 ($96.63). 1,392,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,261.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,591.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

