Analysts Offer Predictions for Trxade Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trxade Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

MEDS stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Trxade Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trxade Group by 120.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Trxade Group news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

