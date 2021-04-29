Analysts Offer Predictions for Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.94.

Freshpet stock opened at $183.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. Freshpet has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $183.56. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,665.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,069,466. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

