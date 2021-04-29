Analysts Issue Forecasts for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,696,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

