Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report sales of $5.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.59 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 54.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.