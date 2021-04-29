Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.98 Million

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce $263.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $198.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.56.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $157,782,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $17.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $540.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.45. HubSpot has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $574.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.47 and a beta of 1.78.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

