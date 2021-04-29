Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Truist raised their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Five9 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $179.50 on Thursday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -338.67 and a beta of 0.53.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

