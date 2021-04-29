Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Airgain reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRG. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.29. 37,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.39 million, a P/E ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Morad Sbahi purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

