Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,390 shares of company stock worth $3,919,730. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 239.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 3,347,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

