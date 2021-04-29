Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 512,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after buying an additional 207,790 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 579,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,183. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

