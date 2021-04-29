Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.69. NCR posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

