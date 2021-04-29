Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,916. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 162,930 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

