AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $8.78 on Monday. AMS has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

