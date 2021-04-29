Amphenol Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 951% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,099,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,985,000 after purchasing an additional 670,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $976,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

