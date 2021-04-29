Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

