Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading Down 5.6%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 13,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,121,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979 over the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,436,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 444.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 52.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

