Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Down 5.6%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 13,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,121,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $5,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amkor Technology by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

