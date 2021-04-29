Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its Q earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.39 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. 63,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

