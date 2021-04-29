Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $255.13, but opened at $244.73. Atlantic Securities now has a $200.00 price target on the stock. Amgen shares last traded at $238.09, with a volume of 64,477 shares.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.10.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.
About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
