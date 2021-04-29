Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.23.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.71 on Wednesday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

