Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $40,095.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Amesite Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

