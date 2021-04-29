Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $40,095.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Amesite Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

