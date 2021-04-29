AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 347,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

