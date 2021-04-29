Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.09 and the highest is $5.26. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $21.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,400. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

