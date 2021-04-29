American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Janney Montgomery Scott

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AMRB opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

