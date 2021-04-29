American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $45.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.00. 72,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,415. American International Group has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $774,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.