American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.22-1.28 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.22-1.28 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

