American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.