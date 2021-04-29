Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,456,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

