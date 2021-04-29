AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in AMERCO by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $595.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $607.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $265.10 and a 12-month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.