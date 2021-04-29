Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $286.41. 3,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,928 shares of company stock worth $1,066,945 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

