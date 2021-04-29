Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 79.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $284.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

