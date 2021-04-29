Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $788.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

