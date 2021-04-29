Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 billion-$116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.68 billion.
AMZN stock traded up $180.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,638.87. 276,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,198.49.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
