Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 billion-$116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.68 billion.

AMZN stock traded up $180.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,638.87. 276,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,198.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

